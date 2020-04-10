Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Skyline worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Skyline by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

SKY stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.