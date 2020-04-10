Man Group plc Purchases 3,727 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in OneMain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

