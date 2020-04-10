Man Group plc Purchases 1,158 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 224,097 shares valued at $85,858,247. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $317.17 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

