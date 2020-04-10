Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,243 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:KMT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

