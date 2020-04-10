Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of ImmunoGen worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.45 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $608.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.