Man Group plc Invests $996,000 in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Harsco by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 117,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.31 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $701.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.