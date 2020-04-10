Man Group plc Invests $1.34 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Cognex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.