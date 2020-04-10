Man Group plc Increases Stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 262.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Ichor worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.42 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

