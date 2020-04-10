Man Group plc Has $923,000 Holdings in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.74% of Chimerix worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 654,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 743,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman purchased 72,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $105,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,295 shares of company stock valued at $225,793. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.