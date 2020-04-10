Man Group plc Has $1.28 Million Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of HURC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

