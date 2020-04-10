Man Group plc Has $1.02 Million Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of The Providence Service worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,027,000.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

PRSC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

