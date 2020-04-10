Man Group plc Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Man Group plc increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

