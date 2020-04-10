Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494,901 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

