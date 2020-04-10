Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of FutureFuel worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.33.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

