Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Prothena worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.