Man Group plc Buys Shares of 13,468 South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

