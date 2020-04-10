Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of United States Steel worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

