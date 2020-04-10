Man Group plc Acquires 8,788 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $5,704,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $7,529,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $32,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $5,266,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. StoneCo Ltd has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.