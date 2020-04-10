Man Group plc Acquires 29,015 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $639.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

