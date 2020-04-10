Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 125

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Man Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Man Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159.22 ($2.09).

EMG opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

