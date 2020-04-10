Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $41,202,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

NYSE:HFC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.