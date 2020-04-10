Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 44,700 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

