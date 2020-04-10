Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,423 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $258.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.65.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

