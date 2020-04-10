Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 240,373 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

