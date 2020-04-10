Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 14,301 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock worth $14,750,666 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $95.34 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

