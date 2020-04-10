Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 100,048 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $2,224,288. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.01. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

