Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,725 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

