Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

