Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.31. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.13.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

