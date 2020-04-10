Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 620.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

