Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,083,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

