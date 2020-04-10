Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,236,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

