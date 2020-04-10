Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $101,549,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

