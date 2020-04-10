Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 4,536 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $40.21 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

