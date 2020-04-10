Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after acquiring an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $13,519,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AGCO by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1,622.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 150,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.