Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Western Union by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,891 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,387,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period.

NYSE:WU opened at $20.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

