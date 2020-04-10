M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $563,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

