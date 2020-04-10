Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after buying an additional 84,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

