Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $4,029,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $20,514,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

