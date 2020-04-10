LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 6th Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 2.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,218,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,866,000 after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 892,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

