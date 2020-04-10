LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

