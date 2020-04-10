Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.52, 141,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 121,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Specifically, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,858.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 67,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $277,729.14. Insiders bought 381,546 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

