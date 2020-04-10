Liberum Capital Trims GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Target Price to GBX 5

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 6.20 ($0.08) to GBX 5 ($0.07) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLI Finance stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.01. GLI Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.52 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21.

GLI Finance Company Profile

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

