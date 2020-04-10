Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec assumed coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 353.20 ($4.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 442.03. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 271.20 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3754.9504977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total value of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.