Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,958 ($52.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,839.63 ($50.51).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,614 ($47.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,563.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,707.96. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38).

In other news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60). Also, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

