Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.01. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 2,105,003 shares trading hands.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $323,801.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $176,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,492.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,201 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,719,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,015 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

