Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 498 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

