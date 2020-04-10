Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

