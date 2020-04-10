Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.