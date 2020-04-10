Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.